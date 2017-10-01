Katy Perry's 96 Hour Live Stream Gets Documentary Treatment (Week in Review)



Katy Perry's 96 Hour Live Stream Gets Documentary Treatment was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Katy Perry isn't finished giving fans a behind the scenes look inside her life and album promotional cycle. Katy Perry: Will You Be My Witness? is a full-length feature that collects highlights from her surprise 4-day live stream on YouTube, as well as many never-before-seen moments from the event. The course of the original Witness live stream back in June was packed with unexpected and controversial highlights, from Perry breaking down in tears during a therapy session to dinner guests Amanda Seales and Caitlyn Jenner getting into a heated debate over race. Watch the trailer - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.