Royal Blood Rock 'My Sharona' On BBC Radio 1 (Week in Review)
Royal Blood Rock 'My Sharona' On BBC Radio 1 was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Royal Blood performed a cover the The Knack's 1979 smash, "My Sharona" in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on September 26, and video of the broadcast is streaming online. The Knack's first single from their debut album, "Get The Knack", hit No. 1 and remained atop the US Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks while the project spent five weeks leading the Billboard 200 while selling over one million copies in less than two months. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher decided to cover "My Sharona" during a trip to New York, where a "very drunk man who was with us" recommended the track, explains Thatcher. "When I really thought about it, it has quite a similar aesthetic to what we do," says the drummer. "It's almost like you think you're going to be punched in the gut and then someone flicks you on the nose. That's what that song does and that's what we try to do." The cover was one of three tunes featured in Royal Blood's BBC set, which also featured the 2014 single, "Little Monster", and "I Only Lie When I Love You" from the group's current release, "How Did We Get So Dark?" On a short break from a North American tour with Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood will return to the US for a pair of festival gigs - Austin City Limits on October 6 and the Foo Fighter's Cal Jam 17 event on October 7 - before rejoining the California group for more shows. "We've been drinking ungodly amounts of tequila with Josh Homme and the boys," revealed Kerr. "It's been one of the most chaotic tours we've ever done. We very soon realized that our bands are like the two kids from school who shouldn't be sat by each other. The trouble began before the tour even started." Watch the videos - here.
