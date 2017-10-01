Taylor Swift Releases Goofy Behind The Scenes Video (Week in Review)

"The absolute idiocy of this scene is that we're robbing a streaming company as if they have a vault of cash and all the girls are shoving money into their really well-coordinated, primary color, awesome Gucci outfits wearing ridiculous kitten masks," she says.

Suddenly, she realizes something. Swift picks up a kitten mask and says, "Obviously, if it was, like [my cat] Olivia, though, she'd be like, here (she folds down the ear on the mask), which we should've thought of."

But even Swift can't think of everything, "We really, really should've stapled her ears. Why?! God, you get the best ideas after it's too late." Check out the goofy clip - here.