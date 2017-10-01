|
U2 Release 'You're The Best Thing About Me' Video (Week in Review)
.
U2 Release 'You're The Best Thing About Me' Video was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) U2 have issued a video for "You're The Best Thing About Me", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Songs Of Experience." Directed by Jonas Åkerlund and filmed earlier this month, the clip features the band in various locations around New York City, where they played their first U.S. club gig in December of 1980. The lead single from the group's 14th studio album is the third tune previewed from the package: U2 previously debuted "The Little Things That Give You Away" during an appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live in May and have issued a live performance video for "The Blackout." Due December 1, the companion release to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download. U2 recently wrapped up the North American leg of their 30th anniversary tour of "The Joshua Tree", and will resume the trek in Mexico City next week before heading to South America for more concerts, including a four-night stand at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Watch the video - here.
