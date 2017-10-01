|
311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video (Week in Review)
.
311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) 311 throw it back to their diehard fans in the music video for new single, "'Til the City's on Fire." The video is a reflection of the album cover for the band's most recent album, Mosaic, which is comprised of nearly 10,000 photos submitted by 311 fans. The new clip was compiled from fan video submissions and live footage along the band's 2017 summer tour. "The Mosaic album cover captures the spirit of the collective nature that is 311-band & fans together to form something greater than the sum of its parts," explained Nick Hexum, the band's frontman, singer and guitar player. "Since the Music album we were one of the first rock bands to drop 808's, samples and chopped vocals into the mix," he added. "We've gotten away from that lately, but this song really is influenced by the latest production techniques coming out of both Jamaica and the EDM scene." As for the song's meaning? "It's about getting messed up on a Friday night. Pure and simple," Hexum said. Watch the video - here.
The new clip was compiled from fan video submissions and live footage along the band's 2017 summer tour. "The Mosaic album cover captures the spirit of the collective nature that is 311-band & fans together to form something greater than the sum of its parts," explained Nick Hexum, the band's frontman, singer and guitar player.
"Since the Music album we were one of the first rock bands to drop 808's, samples and chopped vocals into the mix," he added. "We've gotten away from that lately, but this song really is influenced by the latest production techniques coming out of both Jamaica and the EDM scene."
As for the song's meaning? "It's about getting messed up on a Friday night. Pure and simple," Hexum said. Watch the video - here.
• Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV
• Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent
• Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser
• Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew
• Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden
• Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned
• Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned
• Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album
• Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video
• Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital
• Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'
• 311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video
• The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover
• Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks
• Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour
• Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'
• Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'
• Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'
• Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief
• Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'
• Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future
• Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package
• Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident
• Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne
• Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'
• Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
• Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'
• Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.