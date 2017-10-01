Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package (Week in Review)

.
Lady Gaga

Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Beyonce has shown love and support to Lady Gaga with a sweet care package. The warm gesture between the pop mega-stars came in light of Gaga revealing that she's dealing with the chronic pain condition, fibromyalgia, causing her to postpone her European tour.

Beyonce sent Gaga a sweatshirt from her Ivy Park clothing line, as well as a bouquet of flowers, which Gaga shared on social media. "Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt," Gaga posted on Instagram alongside a selfie wearing the Ivy Park top. "Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love â ¤ï¸."

Gaga followed with another post showing a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Beyonce, explaining how Bey inspired her early in her career. "This was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up," Gaga shared on the post. "You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going." See the Instagram posts - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

