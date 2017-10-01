Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart' (Week in Review)

Bush

Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart' was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Bush are streaming audio of "The Beat Of Your Heart", the latest single from their current album, "Black And White Rainbows." The project mark's the group's third release featuring its current lineup of Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Robin Goodridge, which formed in 2010 after the original lineup disbanded in 2002.

"It's one of those ones where it's sort of about unrequited love. Imagine if you could date Edie Sedgwick and she's too out there on a limb," Gavin Rossdale tells the Huffington Post, referring to the "it" girl of the 1960s. "It just reminds me of certain things and people through my life that were just a bit elusive and you couldn't quite connect to but just would be really infatuated with.

"So it's about caring about someone from a distance and trying to be there for them and they're too strung out and too busy to really connect with you ... It has that sense of someone who's just out of reach. But it doesn't mean you don't love them."

The band's seventh studio record, "Black And White Rainbows" was written, recorded and produced by Rossdale and Bob Rock. Stream the song - here.

