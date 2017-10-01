Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart' (Week in Review)

"It's one of those ones where it's sort of about unrequited love. Imagine if you could date Edie Sedgwick and she's too out there on a limb," Gavin Rossdale tells the Huffington Post, referring to the "it" girl of the 1960s. "It just reminds me of certain things and people through my life that were just a bit elusive and you couldn't quite connect to but just would be really infatuated with.

"So it's about caring about someone from a distance and trying to be there for them and they're too strung out and too busy to really connect with you ... It has that sense of someone who's just out of reach. But it doesn't mean you don't love them."

The band's seventh studio record, "Black And White Rainbows" was written, recorded and produced by Rossdale and Bob Rock. Stream the song - here.