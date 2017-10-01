Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks (Week in Review)

The singer has just released 30-second clips of "Daddy Issues" and "Lonely." While "Daddy Issues" embraces electronic beats and Lovato's soaring vocals, "Lonely" takes a step back from production-heavy accompaniment and showcases a distinct R&B feel.

"Lucky for you I got all these daddy issues, what can I do?/ I'm going crazy when I'm with you, forgetting all the therapy that I've been through," she belts on "Daddy Issues." Listen to the preview of both tracks, which contain explicit language, - here.