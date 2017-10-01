Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent (Week in Review)

Now we can add Christopher Walken impersonator to Grohl's list of talents, following a recent interview with England's Radio X. Grohl's Walken impersonation surfaced when he discussed meeting the legendary actor when they were both appearing on a 2003 episode of Saturday Night Live.

When Walken asked Grohl if the emphasis in the band's name was on the first word or the second, Grohl quickly told him to emphasize "Fighters," knowing how it would sound in the actor's very distinctive voice. Watch the very funny video - here.