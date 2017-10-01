|
Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief (Week in Review)
.
Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Lady Antebellum released a new music video for "Heart Break," on Thursday (Sept. 28). The visual for the title cut from the group's most recent record was shot in Puerto Rico before this fall's terrible hurricanes. In the wake of tragedy, Lady Antebellum will make a $200,000 from LadyAID to hurricane relief efforts via MusiCares and United for Puerto Rico. "We got to meet so many locals and enjoy just everything that Puerto Rico has to offer and so to see all the devastation we are just completely heartbroken," said Hillary Scott in a prepared statement. "We want to do everything we can to support this incredible place and these incredible people. We just hope and pray for their safety and that rebuilding happens quickly. We encourage everyone to give whatever they can to help." "We have always loved traveling to the Caribbean, and Puerto Rico was one of those places we've always wanted to go and couldn't have been a better location for this video," added Charles Kelley. "I think one of the coolest things was all of the dancing extras were just people off the street that our director found. They already just exuded that vibrant energy that's such a part of the people and culture in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean as a whole." "We save a portion of every ticket out there on the road to go towards LadyAID," noted Dave Haywood. "After spending time in San Juan, Puerto Rico, we fell in love with the area, the culture, the people, and that country – it was just a beautiful beautiful place. Our hearts have been completely broken watching the devastation from all of these hurricanes. So, for us a band, we're now personally connected to helping support those affected by the hurricanes." Watch the video and find out how you can help - here.
