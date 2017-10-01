Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' (Week in Review)

Lorde has discussed her affection for Phil Collins in the past: During an interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, Lorde said, "My favorite pop males are the guys that sound like a combination of your boyfriend and your dad. That's Phil."

During that appearance, she sang sections of his song "Take Me Home," so her admiration for Collins runs deep. Watch previews of Lorde tackling the Phil Collins classic and her own "Green Light" - here.