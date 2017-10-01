Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour (Week in Review)

The Livin' Like Hippies Tour is set to kick off on January 18 in Greenville, South Carolina and will be running through March 24 in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Jon Pardi will open the entire 23-city tour and Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham will perform on select dates. - here.