Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night' (Week in Review)

Tinashe's "Light Up the Night" makes its official debut during tonight's (Sept. 28) Thursday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Wisconsin's Lambeau Field on CBS.

The network tweeted "Thursdays just got better on CBS. TNF is back with @ChicagoBears vs. @packers. Let's get it started, @Tinashe. https://t.co/cnf0JHxJKa— (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2017" Check out a preview of the new track - here.