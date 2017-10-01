Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video (Week in Review)

The clip - which features vintage footage of the group on and off stage - presents an early draft of the tune as featured on a disc entitled "Evolutions 87", which delivers a series of demos and rehearsal takes of every song from the original record.

The 4CD/DVD "Whitesnake: Super Deluxe Edition" includes the original album with newly remastered sound, unreleased live and studio recordings, classic music videos, concert footage, a thirty-minute documentary, a 60-page hardbound book that's filled with rare and unseen photos from the era, an extended essay based on new interviews with Coverdale, plus a booklet of the album's lyrics, handwritten by the rocker.

2CD and 2LP Deluxe Editions will present the newly-remastered album alongside a selection of unreleased bonus recordings, while a single-disc version of the project will also be available; all will be available via digital download and streaming services. Watch the video - here.