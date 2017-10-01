Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album (Week in Review)

Available as a 2CD, 4LP and digital download package, the project is rounded out with fan favorites "Roundabout" and "Starship Trooper." "Topographic Drama" features detailed cover art designed by the band's longtime collaborator Roger Dean.

Yes recently cancelled the remaining dates of their Yestival tour of North America following the tragic, unexpected death of guitarist Steve Howe's son, Virgil. Read more - here.