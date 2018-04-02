News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song
04-02-2018
.
Cardi B

Cardi B surprised fans on Friday (March 30th) with the release of a brand new track called "Be Careful." The song comes following the announcement of her debut album "Invasion Of Privacy."

The new album is set to hit stores on April 6th and she will be celebrating the release by appearing as the musical guests on the April 7th episode of Saturday Night Live (being hosted by Chadwick Boseman).

The new track follows her gold certified single "Bartier Cardi (featuring 21 Savage)". Check out online stream of "Be Careful" to get a taste of what to expect from the new album here.

Cardi B Music and more

Cardi B T-shirts and Posters

More Cardi B News

