Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Add Stars To Above Ground Event

The special immersive evening of art and music will be taking place on Monday, April 16 at The Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles and is designed to celebrate the vinyl album as an art form as well as raise awareness for mental health treatment.

According to the announcement, Navarro and Morrison will perform two seminal albums in their entirety--first Kings Of The Wild Frontier by Adam and The Ants with a special guest appearance by Marco Pirroni of Adam and The Ants and then The Velvet Underground & Nico by Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground--with completely different stage sets and production for each album's performance.



Set to join guitarists Navarro and Morrison throughout the evening are the following musicians and guests (in alphabetical order), with more to be revealed. Newly added names are noted with an asterisk.



Billy Duffy (The Cult)*

Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle)*

Billy Idol

Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction)

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour)

Courtney Love (Hole)

Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver)*

Erik Eldenius (Billy Idol)

Franky Perez

Jenny Vee (Eagles of Death Metal)*

Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads, The Modern Lovers)*

Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal)

Josh Freese (The Vandals, Devo, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails)

Lili Haydn

Marco Pirroni (Adam and The Ants)*

Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray)*

Paul Trudeau (Billy Idol)*

Steve Isaacs (The Panic Channel)*

Steve Stevens (Billy Idol)*