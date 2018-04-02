|
Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release
.
Evanescence have announced that they will be offering their first stand-alone vinyl release of "Lost Whispers" exclusively for this year's Record Store Day on April 21st. This special edition of the "Lost Whispers" album will be released on blue translucent vinyl and limited to 2,500 copies. The album includes Evanescence's sought-after bonus tracks, B-sides and rarities. That includes a studio version of the fan-favorite tour intro "Lost Whispers" and an intimate re-recording of one of the band's earliest songs, "Even in Death (2016)" (originally featured on their 2000 demo album, Origin).
This special edition of the "Lost Whispers" album will be released on blue translucent vinyl and limited to 2,500 copies. The album includes Evanescence's sought-after bonus tracks, B-sides and rarities.
That includes a studio version of the fan-favorite tour intro "Lost Whispers" and an intimate re-recording of one of the band's earliest songs, "Even in Death (2016)" (originally featured on their 2000 demo album, Origin).