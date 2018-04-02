|
Jocelyn Alice Releases 'I Know The Remixes' EP
.
(Red) Jocelyn Alice's hit anthem, "I Know," has received the remix treatment with Friday's (March 30th) release of I Know The Remixes EP (via Disruptor Records/RED MUSIC). The EP includes a remix by Landis, highlighting the singer-songwriter's vocal prowess. The original version of the track received over 3.5M Spotify streams. With only nine songs on Spotify, Jocelyn has exceeded 38.4M streams on that platform alone. Jocelyn is currently recording new material working towards a debut solo EP. Stream the remixes here.
