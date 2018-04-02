Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary

Originally released in 2015, "Five Glorious Nights - Led Zeppelin At Earls Court May 1975" chronicles the series of historic concerts though an extensive collection of colour and black and white photos by Barry Plummer, Dick Barnatt, Ian Dickson, Michael Putland, Mick Gold, Gus Stewart and more.

Compiled and written by Dave Lewis - the highly respected Led Zeppelin archivist and author and editor of the long running Led Zeppelin magazine "Tight But Loose" - the special, limited edition of the book is available in a run of just 50 copies, celebrating the bands gold anniversary.

Each book is signed by Lewis and lead photographers Barry Plummer and Dick Barnatt and numbered 1 through 50.

The book comes with a folder featuring a 3D lenticular cover housing four prints selected by Plummer and Barnatt. The whole package comes in a gold metal slipcase with laser cut logo and a unique Five Nights t-shirt (small, large or extra-large).

The photos are complimented by rare memorabilia and a written commentary that provides context to the rare five night stand by the UK rockers. Watch the trailer here.