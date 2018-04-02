Manchester Orchestra Cover The Avett Brothers Hit

Andy Hull had this to say about why they decided to do the cover, "Rob and I became obsessed with this song last year. It is truly one of the best songs that I've ever heard and it got to a point where I was listening to it repeatedly for several months straight.

"Simultaneously analyzing these layered lyrics while being emotionally floored at its weight and conclusion. I think the only way we could exercise the song's grasp on us was to attempt a cover. We hope you enjoy."