|
Manchester Orchestra Cover The Avett Brothers Hit
.
Manchester Orchestra have revealed their new cover of The Avett Brothers' song "No Hard Feelings." The tribute follows the release of the group's latest album "A Black Mile To The Surface," which was released last July. Andy Hull had this to say about why they decided to do the cover, "Rob and I became obsessed with this song last year. It is truly one of the best songs that I've ever heard and it got to a point where I was listening to it repeatedly for several months straight. "Simultaneously analyzing these layered lyrics while being emotionally floored at its weight and conclusion. I think the only way we could exercise the song's grasp on us was to attempt a cover. We hope you enjoy." here.
