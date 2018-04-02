Paddy And The Rats Release 'Castaway' Video

The new video was filmed on a stormy shore at the Algarve in Portugal last October. Paddy shared these details about the new visual, "The Algarve is one of the most stunning and most natural coastline of Europe so it was perfect to shoot the video.

"We wanted to feel like I'm truly on a desert island and there's nowhere to go and no one to talk. While we were shooting I had to be in the cold ocean for hours long, walk without shoes all day long in the underbrush. And I realized, if I had to do this for years because I'm a castaway, that's really not a nice thing even if there's an amazing beach.

"Nature is so much stronger than you. The lyric is an allegory. Sometimes you feel yourself so isolated in life if you were a castaway. But you always have to go on, like in the myth of Sisyphus. You know at some point your stone will fall back but you have roll it on again and again. You can never give up." Watch the video here.