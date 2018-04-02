Sammy Hagar Streams Birthday Bash Performance Of Classic Hit

Filmed live at Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas last October, "Red 'Til I'm Dead" gives fans an all-access pass to the Red Rocker's legendary annual celebration as he takes the stage with friends and fellow icons to ring in his 70th birthday.

The project delivers highlights of the four-day event's best moments featuring performances by country star Toby Keith; Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger; RUN-D.M.C. pioneer Darryl McDaniels; Eddie Money; Pantera percussionist Vinnie Paul; Grateful Dead founder Bob Weir; Kenny Aronoff; and Hagar's bandmates in The Circle: Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson.

"Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock N' Roll Birthday Bash" premiered on AXS TV on Sunday, April 1 at 10 PM ET. The film's broadcast comes a week before the AXS TV launch of Season 3 of "Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar." Watch the video here.