Yes Announce 2019 Cruise To The Edge Details
04-02-2018
.
Yes

Prog rock legends Yes are once again inviting their die hard fans to take a Cruise To The Edge. The band announced the details of their sixth annual music "festival at sea".

The 5-night cruise will be setting sail from Tampa, Florida next February 4-9th aboard Royal Caribbean's Brilliance Of The Seas and will be visiting two ports of call: Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico.

Fans will be treated to performances from Yes, Steve Hackett, Mike Portnoy and former Marillion frontman Fish will be making a very rare North American live appearance.

Newcomer Riverside will also take part, marking their debut on the prog cruise. Additional artists include Jordan Rudess from Dream Theater, Pendragon, Gazpacho, Brand X, Marbin, UniKuE, Magic Pie and Alan Hewitt's One Nation, PFM, Frost, Soft Machine, Spock's Beard, Enchant, Airbag, Baraka, Electric Asturias, IO Earth, Dave Kerzner's In Continuum, District 97, and the David Cross Band.

John Lodge of The Moody Blues will be making his encore appearance with his 10,000 Light Years Band, playing solo material and Moody Blues favorites. Finally, UK journalist and YES historian, Jon Kirkman, will emcee and moderate the cruise.

Cabins for the 2019 CTTE, Proggers of the Caribbean, are available now here.

