Black Stone Cherry Preview New Album 'Family Tree'

Frontman Chris Robertson recently revealed that the new album will mark a change of sound for the group. He told Classic Rock, "This album's not as heavy. In truth, there was some anger and aggression that came out on some of the Kentucky songs, just from changing record labels and stuff like that.

"But with this record, we didn't concern ourselves with songs being heavy. We broke down all the barriers we'd put up ourselves - or that anyone else had put up in front of us - and just made a rock'n'roll record." Watch the trailer here.