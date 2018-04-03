Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Dubbed the 25 Years And Counting Tour, the trek will be kicking off on June 27th in Boise, ID at the Taco Bell Arena and will finish on Sept 22nd in Nashville at the Pilgrimage Festival.

Frontman Adam Duritz had this to say,"The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night.

"The nice thing about touring with +LIVE+ is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music. We can't wait!"

Counting Crows - 25 Years And Counting 2018 Tour with Live

Wed, June 27 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

Fri, June 29 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sat, June 30 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Mon, July 2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

Tues, July 3 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

Fri, July 6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun, July 8 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tues, July 10 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Fri, July 13* - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino

Sat, July 14* - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

Mon, July 16* - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

Wed, July 18 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Sat, July 21 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

Sun, July 22 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tues, July 24 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu, July 26 - Tupelo, MS - Bancorp Arena

Sat, July 28 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sun, July 29 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Tues, July 31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Al Lang Stadium

Wed, Aug 1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 4 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sun, Aug 5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Tues, Aug 7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed, Aug 8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Aug 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, Aug 11 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Tues, Aug 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC. Bank Arts Center

Wed, Aug 15 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

Fri, Aug 17 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat, Aug 18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed, Aug 22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, Aug 25 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

Sun, Aug 26 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wed, Aug 29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Thu, Aug 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Sat, Sept 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sun, Sept 2 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed, Sept 5* - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

Thu, Sept 6 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat, Sept 8 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sun, Sept 9 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis

Tues, Sept 11 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Thu, Sept 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino

Sat, Sept 15 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun, Sept 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Mystic Lake - Amphitheater

Tue, Sept 18* - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center

Wed, Sept 19* - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

Sat, Sept 22* - Nashville, TN - Pilgrimage Festival

* no Live