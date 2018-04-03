News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour
04-03-2018
.
Counting Crows

Counting Crows have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American 25th anniversary tour that will feature support from the band Live.

Dubbed the 25 Years And Counting Tour, the trek will be kicking off on June 27th in Boise, ID at the Taco Bell Arena and will finish on Sept 22nd in Nashville at the Pilgrimage Festival.

Frontman Adam Duritz had this to say,"The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night.

"The nice thing about touring with +LIVE+ is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music. We can't wait!"

Counting Crows - 25 Years And Counting 2018 Tour with Live
Wed, June 27 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
Fri, June 29 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sat, June 30 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Mon, July 2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort
Tues, July 3 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre
Fri, July 6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun, July 8 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tues, July 10 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Fri, July 13* - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino
Sat, July 14* - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
Mon, July 16* - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Wed, July 18 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Sat, July 21 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
Sun, July 22 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tues, July 24 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu, July 26 - Tupelo, MS - Bancorp Arena
Sat, July 28 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sun, July 29 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Tues, July 31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Al Lang Stadium
Wed, Aug 1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 4 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sun, Aug 5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tues, Aug 7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wed, Aug 8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri, Aug 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Aug 11 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Tues, Aug 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC. Bank Arts Center
Wed, Aug 15 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
Fri, Aug 17 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
Sat, Aug 18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed, Aug 22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, Aug 25 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
Sun, Aug 26 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed, Aug 29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Thu, Aug 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sat, Sept 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sun, Sept 2 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, Sept 5* - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
Thu, Sept 6 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sat, Sept 8 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sun, Sept 9 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis
Tues, Sept 11 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Thu, Sept 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino
Sat, Sept 15 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sun, Sept 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Mystic Lake - Amphitheater
Tue, Sept 18* - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center
Wed, Sept 19* - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
Sat, Sept 22* - Nashville, TN - Pilgrimage Festival
* no Live

Counting Crows Music and more

Counting Crows T-shirts and Posters

More Counting Crows News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Announce U.S. Tour


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour- Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more

Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs- Paul McCartney- more

Page Too:
Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- The Chainsmokers- Meghan Trainor- Charlie Puth- more

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic- The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details

Ritchie Blackmore Doesn't Believe In The Rock Hall

Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Allman Brothers Lead Rock Legends Season 3

Thirty Seconds To Mars' Jared Leto Plots Unusual Journey

The Shins Attempt To Solve Amelia Earhart Mystery In Short Film

Video From Metallica's Tour Leg Kick Off Goes Online

Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Black Stone Cherry Preview New Album 'Family Tree'

Dimmu Borgir Release New Video and Announce American Tour Dates

Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album

Tangerine Dream Expand Quantum Gate For Reissue

Silverchair, Empire Of The Sun Offshoot Dream Release Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

Karen Jonas Announces New Album 'Butter'

Malo's Warner Years Covered In New Collection

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song

Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don

The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series

Steve Aoki And Loopers Go For The Heist With New Video

Flo Rida Streaming New Track 'Sweet Sensation'

Tori Kelly And The Hamiltones Release 'Help Us To Love'

Lana Del Rey Song Gets Some Love From The Palms

Jocelyn Alice Releases 'I Know The Remixes' EP

Tyler, The Creator Celebrates Okra Video For Golf Store Launch

Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.