Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour
04-03-2018
Counting Crows have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American 25th anniversary tour that will feature support from the band Live.
Dubbed the 25 Years And Counting Tour, the trek will be kicking off on June 27th in Boise, ID at the Taco Bell Arena and will finish on Sept 22nd in Nashville at the Pilgrimage Festival.
Frontman Adam Duritz had this to say,"The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night.
"The nice thing about touring with +LIVE+ is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music. We can't wait!"
Counting Crows - 25 Years And Counting 2018 Tour with Live
Wed, June 27 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
Fri, June 29 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sat, June 30 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Mon, July 2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort
Tues, July 3 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre
Fri, July 6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun, July 8 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tues, July 10 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Fri, July 13* - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino
Sat, July 14* - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
Mon, July 16* - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Wed, July 18 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Sat, July 21 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
Sun, July 22 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tues, July 24 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu, July 26 - Tupelo, MS - Bancorp Arena
Sat, July 28 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sun, July 29 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Tues, July 31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Al Lang Stadium
Wed, Aug 1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 4 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sun, Aug 5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tues, Aug 7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wed, Aug 8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri, Aug 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Aug 11 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Tues, Aug 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC. Bank Arts Center
Wed, Aug 15 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
Fri, Aug 17 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
Sat, Aug 18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed, Aug 22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, Aug 25 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
Sun, Aug 26 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed, Aug 29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Thu, Aug 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sat, Sept 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sun, Sept 2 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, Sept 5* - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
Thu, Sept 6 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sat, Sept 8 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sun, Sept 9 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis
Tues, Sept 11 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Thu, Sept 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino
Sat, Sept 15 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sun, Sept 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Mystic Lake - Amphitheater
Tue, Sept 18* - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center
Wed, Sept 19* - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
Sat, Sept 22* - Nashville, TN - Pilgrimage Festival
* no Live