Earthless Announce U.S. Spring Tour

The band will be launching the new tour leg on May 31st in Detroit, MI at the El Club and will be wrapping up the trek on June 15th in Memphis, TN at Growler's.

Mario Rubalcaba had this to say, "Our new album, Black Heaven, is out now and we're super excited to get out on the road again to play the Nelsonville Music Festival plus a bunch of U.S. headline shows in spots we haven't hit yet.

"Stoked to burn through some new tunes for you all! Tell your friends and hope to see you at the shows!" See the dates below.

Earthless U.S. Tour Dates:

05/31 Detroit, MI El Club

06/1 Nelsonville, OH Nelsonville Music Festival

06/2 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

06/3 Morgantown, WV 123 Pleasant Street

06/5 Asheville, NC The Mothlight

06/6 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

06/7 Spartanburg, SC Ground Zero

06/8 Orlando, FL Will's Pub

06/9 Tallahassee, FL The Wilbury

06/10 Baton Rouge, LA The Spanish Moon

06/12 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

06/13 Austin, TX Barracuda

06/14 Ft. Worth, TX Ridglea Room

06/15 Memphis, TN Growler's