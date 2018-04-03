Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero

Papa Emeritis Zero replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III following his work on their third album, 2015's "Meliora", and 2016's "Popestar" EP. Ghost introduced their new frontman in a dramatic fashion at the finale of their 2017 tour in Gothenburg, Sweden last fall, where he told the crowd: "The party is over and now a new era begins. The Middle Ages begin now."

The singer will be featured on the group's upcoming fourth studio record, which was recorded last year at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth).

The album's lead single, "Rats", is expected to arrive in April ahead of the project's release and a spring North American tour that will begin in Riverside, CA on May 5. here.