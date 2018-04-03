News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero
04-03-2018
.
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost are previewing the arrival of their new frontman, Papa Emeritus Zero, in a newly-released video from the Swedish rockers. "Message from the clergy," says the band, "We wish to inform you that we have new blood…"

Papa Emeritis Zero replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III following his work on their third album, 2015's "Meliora", and 2016's "Popestar" EP. Ghost introduced their new frontman in a dramatic fashion at the finale of their 2017 tour in Gothenburg, Sweden last fall, where he told the crowd: "The party is over and now a new era begins. The Middle Ages begin now."

The singer will be featured on the group's upcoming fourth studio record, which was recorded last year at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth).

The album's lead single, "Rats", is expected to arrive in April ahead of the project's release and a spring North American tour that will begin in Riverside, CA on May 5. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

