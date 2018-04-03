Karen Jonas Announces New Album 'Butter' 04-03-2018

. Country/Americana singer-songwriter Karen Jonas has announced that she will be releasing her new album, entitled "Butter", on June 1st. We were sent the following details: With four kids at home and a touring schedule of 150+ shows per year, Jonas has a full plate. "Whether I'm ?nishing up a gig at midnight or getting pounced on by my kids at 6:30 a.m., I usually feel like my life is a circus," she says. "So I started writing songs about my circus." She shines a light on the triumphs and challenges of that busy life with Butter, which will be available for pre-order beginning April 2nd on Kickstarter. Butter was tracked at Wally Cleaver's Recording Studio in her hometown of Fredericksburg, and Jonas would head over to the studio after putting her kids to bed. Tim Bray, her guitarist and musical partner for nearly half a decade, joined her for those nighttime recording sessions, as did a number of other musicians who laced Butter's ten songs with pedal steel, B3 organ, upright piano, layers of guitar, and vintage-sounding, seven-piece horn arrangements. Produced by Jeff Covert, Jonas, and Bray, Butter mixes the textured twang of Jonas's folk and country roots - a sound she explored fully on her previous album, 2016's critically acclaimed Country Songs - with the diverse in?uences of ragtime, blues, jazz, and barroom soul. It's her broadest, boldest album to date, with songs that anchor themselves in Southern storytelling and Jonas's smooth, unforced croon. Butter is a retro-minded album for the modern age - the sound of a songwriter celebrating her circumstances. "My ?rst two albums featured a lot of heartbroken songs," she explains. "That didn't feel authentic for this album. Butter is about my story now, as a working musician and mother - about the challenges of each role and, especially, the challenge of balancing the two. It's about baking my cake and eating it, too." As the album came together, each song took on a life of its own. The title track is a late-night, big-band jazz number, while "My Sweet Arsonist" is a woozy, slow-burning love ballad. "Gospel of the Road" and "Yellow Brick Road" both nod to Tom Petty's in?uence, thanks to ringing guitars and heartland rock & roll melodies. "Dance With Me" slows down its tempo to a swinging waltz, while the Beatles-esque "Mr. Wonka" speeds it back up to a surreal circus's pace. Together, Butter's songs explore one woman's story to the tune of a full range of American roots music. For Jonas - a full-time musician and full-time mother - the album is a personal anthem. "Butter is about mom doing what she wants to do," she clari?es. "Sometimes she wants to cook a damn good meal, and sometimes she wants to travel with a kickass country band. Sometimes she wants to do both at the same time, and can't. But there are a lot of successful, empowered mothers making time to pursue their passions right now, and it's changing the world." Karen Jonas Music and more Karen Jonas T-shirts and Posters More Karen Jonas News Share this article



