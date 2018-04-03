Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'

In the country for a tour with The Sensational Space Shifters in support of his latest album, "Carry Fire", Plant sat down with presenter Ryan Fitzgerald to discuss a variety of topics, including early performances of the iconic song following its 1971 release on "Led Zeppelin IV."

"I know it's a long song, and I also know that I had a little bit of trouble remembering lyrics, back in '72, '73," explains Plant. "Our manager [Peter Grant], who was quite a formidable personality … he'd come to the front of the stage in the middle of it all and he'd have the lyrics, like that Bob Dylan thing [in his video for 'Subterranean Homesick Blues'] Anyway, it was very funny. "I can't remember what verse goes where. I know there's something about 'bustle in the hedgerow' and then all that stuff.

"The conjecture around that song is hysterical. Because it was a little bit abstract …" While "Stairway To Heaven" went on to become one of the most famous rock songs of all time, Plant remains surprised at the tune's legacy and longevity, saying "I didn't think anything was going to be that big." Read more here.