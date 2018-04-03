|
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Allman Brothers Lead Rock Legends Season 3
.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers will be featured in back to back episodes of AXS TV's docuseries Rock Legends for the third season premiere this weekend. The new season will be kicking off with the Lynyrd Skynyrd episode at 8PM eastern this Sunday, April 8th. It will be followed at 9PM by fellow southern rock icons The Allman Brothers. Season three will feature 17 brand new episodes including profiles of The Kinks, The Ramones, The Yardbirds, and The Byrds. Check out the broadcast schedule here.
