Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

Madison had this to say about the new track, "Clearly I am on a female empowerment tip given the state of the world and my last single was called 'Hustle,' that is just my frame of mind these days.

"I teamed up with Dave Bassett for this song (Vance Joy, Elle King, Fitz & Tantrums), he is a longtime friend and collaborator, friend of the woman and killer producer.

"We had a great time making this song in Malibu overlooking the sea.. I felt a sense of freedom and control around it and I hope it comes across to the listener! " Check out the new song here.