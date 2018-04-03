News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Malo's Warner Years Covered In New Collection
04-03-2018
.
Malo

(Conqueroo) Malo's 14 Warner A- and B-sides are the focus of a new collection called "Latin Bugaloo: The Warner Bros. Singles" which is set to hit stores on May 25th. We were sent the following details:

The legendary and pioneering Bay Area band Malo found inspiration in its Latin roots while mixing them with rock, blues, funk and jazz, creating a musical stew. Malo joined other California bands such as War and Tower of Power, in adding a brass section. At the time, horn sections were popular in rock acts like Chicago, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, and Blood, Sweat & Tears.

"The new band had elements of the Latin rock sound thriving a few hundred miles south in Los Angeles, but Malo had something that set it apart from established groups like El Chicano. We had Latin percussion and we had a horn section," Santana notes.

Drawn from their four long players, a series of singles were issued for radio airplay, the first of which, "Suavecito," was to be their biggest hit and has been called "the Chicano national anthem." It had been written by the band's timbale player, Richard Bean, as a poem to a girl in his high school algebra class

All 14 A- and B-sides are gathered here on Latin Bugaloo: The Warner Bros. Singles (Omnivore Recordings, street date May 25, 2018) for the first time, including one that was previously reported as having been assembled but never issued. That single, including the songs "Pana (Single Version)" backed with "Just Say Goodbye (Single Version)," was in fact released, but only in Turkey. Watch the trailer here

Because the length of Malo's album cuts could at times stretch to the near 10-minute mark, all the tracks selected for 7" release were edited for the format. Those edits appear here so Malo fans can hear the songs the way they originally heard them on the radio.

Tracklisting:
1. Suavecito
2. Nena
3. Cafe
4. Peace
5. Just Say Goodbye
6. Pana
7. I'm For Real
8. Oye Mamá
9. Latin Bugaloo
10. Midnight Thoughts
11. I Don't Know
12. Merengue
13. Love Will Survive
14. Think About Love

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Malo Music and more

Malo T-shirts and Posters

More Malo News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


[an error occurred while processing this directive]


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour- Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more

Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs- Paul McCartney- more

Page Too:
Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- The Chainsmokers- Meghan Trainor- Charlie Puth- more

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic- The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details

Ritchie Blackmore Doesn't Believe In The Rock Hall

Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Allman Brothers Lead Rock Legends Season 3

Thirty Seconds To Mars' Jared Leto Plots Unusual Journey

The Shins Attempt To Solve Amelia Earhart Mystery In Short Film

Video From Metallica's Tour Leg Kick Off Goes Online

Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Black Stone Cherry Preview New Album 'Family Tree'

Dimmu Borgir Release New Video and Announce American Tour Dates

Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album

Tangerine Dream Expand Quantum Gate For Reissue

Silverchair, Empire Of The Sun Offshoot Dream Release Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

Karen Jonas Announces New Album 'Butter'

Malo's Warner Years Covered In New Collection

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song

Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don

The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series

Steve Aoki And Loopers Go For The Heist With New Video

Flo Rida Streaming New Track 'Sweet Sensation'

Tori Kelly And The Hamiltones Release 'Help Us To Love'

Lana Del Rey Song Gets Some Love From The Palms

Jocelyn Alice Releases 'I Know The Remixes' EP

Tyler, The Creator Celebrates Okra Video For Golf Store Launch

Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.