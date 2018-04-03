|
Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album
.
Downpour, featuring Shadows Fall singer Brian Fair and Derek Kerswill (Unearth, Seemless), have launched a PledgeMusic campaign for their debut album. Kerswill had this to say, "We consciously sat on the record for the last few years due to a lot of scheduling issues and we had all talked about the idea that back then. Everything was about content, and we wanted the days of Soundgarden and Tool-style mystery." "When he sent me the instrumental versions of the songs, I knew immediately that I had to get in! The combination of musicianship, unique songwriting style, and a groove that can't be f***ed with just absolutely blew my mind."
