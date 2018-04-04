|
Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video
.
Cardi B has stopped teasing fans and delivered. The rap star has finally released a music video for her certified platinum hit single "Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage." She premiered the new visual, which was directed by Petra Collins, during an episode of the VH1 series "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" on Monday night (April 2nd). Fans will also be able to catch her as the musical guests on this weekend's (April 7th) episode of Saturday Night Live which is being hosted by Chadwick Boseman. Watch the new video here.
She premiered the new visual, which was directed by Petra Collins, during an episode of the VH1 series "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" on Monday night (April 2nd).
Fans will also be able to catch her as the musical guests on this weekend's (April 7th) episode of Saturday Night Live which is being hosted by Chadwick Boseman. Watch the new video here.