Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

She had this to say about the new track, "I See You Among The Stars is one of those songs that 'occurred' to me, rather than me thinking it up - the music, the lyrics - and as such it wasn't something I intentionally set out to write.

I do like to think about what it could mean - seeing someone as they are, without mental noise or judgements, existing in their own perfect place in the universe, and trying to center yourself in that place.

"It's also a bit of a love song, and sets the tone for the rest of the album, both musically and thematically, about the broader space we all exist in." Watch the video here.