Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates 04-04-2018

. (TCG) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste has announced that he will teaming up with The Dap-Kings for some music festival appearances this spring and summer. We were sent the following details: The Dap-Kings, house band for the Brooklyn soul label Daptone Records and longtime groove behind Sharon Jones, will back up Batiste, playing music inspired by New Orleans soul, Allen Toussaint and more. Gabriel Roth from The Dap-Kings confirms, "We are thrilled to be returning to the stage and could not have found a more fitting collaborator than Jon, with whom we share a deep love and respect for New Orleans musical roots. He's a distinctly talented dude with a rare feel for that music, and we can't wait to tear up these tunes together." During rehearsals, Batiste states, "Thank God for funk and soul music-and The Dap-Kings. I'm suspect of anyone who isn't moved by their live show! It reminds me of how my father and extended family presented this music when I was a kid. Now The Dap-Kings and I bring our collective experiences to the table. This is major." See the initial dates below: Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings dates:

April 7 - Indian Wells, CA Indian Wells Music Festival

April 29 - New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz Fest

May 26 - Charleston, SC Spoleto Festival

May 27 - Atlanta, GA Atlanta Jazz Festival

June 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Jazz Fest

July 7 - Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest

July 29 - Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival TCG submitted this story.

