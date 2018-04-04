Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Chesney had this to say about the new track, "Some days, it's like the world is just angry, screaming people. All harping on what's wrong, how other people are awful. The more I move around, talking to people, though, the more I know people are seeking the same things, working hard to get by and hoping for the best for their family and friends.

"It's simple, but we keep getting driven apart - and made unhappy. When I heard this song, beyond how good the rhythm felt, I was amazed how simply they broke all this stuff down. Get along… find the common ground… know the basic stuff is where the joy, the love, the happiness is."