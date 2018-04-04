News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Powerwolf Reveal New Album Details
04-04-2018
.
Powerwolf

Powerwolf have revealed the track details and artwork for their forthcoming album, which will be entitled "The Sacrament Of Sin". Release date was not provided in the announcement.

Matthew Greywolf had the following to say about the forthcoming release: "We're proud to finally unveil the album title along with the amazing cover artwork of The Sacrament Of Sin.

"While we are in the final stage of mixing the album at Fascination Street Studios we can't wait to unleash this monster and celebrate this new chapter together with all of you - expect nothing less but a mass more intense than ever, bringing some new elements to the liturgy while being as wild and wolfish as it could!"

Tracklisting:
1. Fire & Forgive
2. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend
3. Killers With The Cross
4. Incense And Iron
5. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone
6. Stossgebet
7. Nightside Of Siberia
8. The Sacrament Of Sin
9. Venom Of Venus
10. Nighttime Rebel
11. Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)
12. Midnight Madonna

Powerwolf Music and more

Powerwolf T-shirts and Posters

More Powerwolf News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Powerwolf Reveal New Album Details


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down- Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy- Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach For New Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour- Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more

Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Page Too:
The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- The Chainsmokers- Meghan Trainor- Charlie Puth- more

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy

Dire Straits Playing Rock Hall Induction Without Key Member

Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach And Billy Ray Cyrus For New Video

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple Tracks For U.S. Tour

Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

Eddie Money's Son Didn't Know Who Jimmy Page Was

A Killer's Confession Release 'Angel On The Outside' Video

Christopher Dean Releases 'Everything Fades' Video

Powerwolf Reveal New Album Details

Singled Out: Meka Nism's The War Inside

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details

Ritchie Blackmore Doesn't Believe In The Rock Hall

- more

Page Too News Stories
The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

Karen Jonas Announces New Album 'Butter'

Malo's Warner Years Covered In New Collection

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song

Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don

The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.