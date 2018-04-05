News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Expand Classic Album For Reissue
04-05-2018
.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have announced that they have expanded their sophomore album "Some Loud Thunder" for a special 10th anniversary reissue.

The reissue is set to hit stores on May 25th and the band will also be playing the album in full during some select upcoming tour dates in North America, UK and Europe.

Alec Ounsworth had the following to say, "Let me explain. Some Loud Thunder was an album written mostly as a reaction to the not unwelcome but still uncomfortable great interest in the band's first album, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Depending on who you asked, in 2007 the band was known alternatively as the 'real thing' or a flash in the pan, a band who presented a new paradigm for independent music or whose model was based on sheer luck, a band simply enjoying the process of creation or a (relatively) new band struggling to maintain some sort of illusory artistic foothold.

"The general desire to discover the 'secret' behind the project (and the irritation that it caused me in interviews, reviews, etc.) was, to a large degree, what drove the creation of the album, Some Loud Thunder. Mostly, this is evidenced in the songs, Some Loud Thunder ('Yes, that was me breaking glass and pretending to start something big, some new taste') and Satan Said Dance ('Satan' here as the transitory faction of an audience which tends to disappear as soon as any chances are taken), but in others as well.

"I think that this album, from the abrasive first track (which was not as much of a f*** you as some think but rather that it simply worked) to the final disintegrating 'give up give up give up give up give up' on the song, 'Five Easy Pieces,' documents a band that was comfortable taking big chances, somewhat aware of the consequences of taking chances (in an industry that often seems allergic to veering off the beaten path) but ignoring them all the same. For this, maybe most of all, I am very proud of this album. For true fans, who allow the opportunity to take such chances and are not afraid to embrace what may at first seem difficult or different, I am eternally grateful."

Tracklist:
Some Loud Thunder
Emily Jean Stock
Mama, Won't You Keep Them Castles in the Air and Burning?
Love Song No. 7
Satan Said Dance
Upon Encountering the Crippled Elephant
Goodbye to Mother and the Cove
Arm and Hammer
Yankee Go Home
Underwater (You and Me)
Five Easy Pieces

Bonus Tracks:
Some Loud Thunder - LIVE - Sommerville MA 2017
Satan Said Dance - LIVE - Allston MA 2016
Love Song No. 7 - LIVE - Cambridge MA 2013
Love Song No. 7 - LIVE - Philadelphia PA 2010
Yankee Go Home - LIVE - Sommerville MA 2017

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Music and more

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah T-shirts and Posters

More Clap Your Hands Say Yeah News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Expand Classic Album For Reissue


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future- AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- more

Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down- Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy- Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach For New Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour- Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more

Page Too:
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- The Chainsmokers- Meghan Trainor- Charlie Puth- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist

Ritchie Blackmore Confirms Glenn Hughes Almost In New Rainbow

Metallica Release New 'Four Horsemen' Live Video

Incubus and Jack Johnson To Headline Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'Wicked Game' Video

Ministry Release 'Victims of a Clown Video

Jack Bruce's 75th Birthday To Be Celebrated With Concert Film Screening

Coheed and Cambria Releasing Album Later This Year Under New Deal

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Expand Classic Album For Reissue

The Dandy Warhols Announce New Live Dates

Kataklysm and Hypocrisy Announce Coheadlining Tour

Killcode Release Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Video

Alestorm and Gloryhammer Announce Summer Tour

Tetrarch Announce U.S. Headline Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show

Sabrina Claudio and Khalid Release 'Don't Let Me Down'

This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Are Different

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.