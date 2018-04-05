Coheed and Cambria Releasing Album Later This Year Under New Deal

The band shared the news via social media black and white video that featured a mask being constructed along with a narration that reads: "Know now there is no time... / Space, between the Well and unknowing /

Our story starts there / Well within our future / Yet far beyond our past / In a romance between a pair of unheavenly creatures…" Watch it here.

Fans will be able to catch the band on the road this summer when they team up with Taking Back Sunday for a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will feature support from The Story So Far.

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Tour Dates:

JULY

06 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater

07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

10 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheater

11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

14 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

15 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors*

23 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

29 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP



AUGUST

02 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

03 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre

04 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

07 - Salt Lake City - Union Event Center*

09 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre*

10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

11 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre