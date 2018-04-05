News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Coheed and Cambria Releasing Album Later This Year Under New Deal
04-05-2018
.
Coheed And Cambria

Coheed and Cambria are planning to release a brand new album later this year which will be unleashed under a brand new deal that they just inked with Roadrunner Records.

The band shared the news via social media black and white video that featured a mask being constructed along with a narration that reads: "Know now there is no time... / Space, between the Well and unknowing /
Our story starts there / Well within our future / Yet far beyond our past / In a romance between a pair of unheavenly creatures…" Watch it here.

Fans will be able to catch the band on the road this summer when they team up with Taking Back Sunday for a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will feature support from The Story So Far.
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Tour Dates:
JULY
06 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater
07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
10 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheater
11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
14 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
15 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors*
23 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*
25 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
29 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

AUGUST
02 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
03 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre
04 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park
07 - Salt Lake City - Union Event Center*
09 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre*
10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
11 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

Coheed And Cambria Music and more

Coheed And Cambria T-shirts and Posters

More Coheed And Cambria News

Coheed and Cambria Releasing Album Later This Year Under New Deal

