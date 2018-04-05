Sabrina Claudio and Khalid Release 'Don't Let Me Down'

Claudio had this to say about the new song "It's about showing someone the vulnerable side of you and asking them, no matter what you do, just don't prove me right - don't give me a reason to be guarded again."

"Don't Let Me Down," written by Claudio and produced by Sad Money (Mikhail Beltran), is also set to be included as a bundle with Claudio's new song "All To You." Check out an online stream here.