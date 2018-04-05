Tetrarch Announce U.S. Headline Tour 04-05-2018

. Tetrarch have announced that they will be hitting the road next month to promote their album "Freak" with a headline tour in the U.S. that will feature support from Somewhere to Call Home.



The tour is scheduled to get underway on May 19th in Tucson, AZ at The Loudhouse and will run until June 3rd where it concludes at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. Guitarist Diamond Rowe had the following to say about the trek, "We are very excited to be hitting the road this spring. We will be doing a short little headlining run with our dudes in Somewhere to Call Home - a cool up-and-coming band from Albany, NY. "We are going to be hitting a lot of new places on this tour that we haven't touched on in the past or on the DevilDriver tour at the end of last year, so we are excited to see and meet a lot of brand new people as well as play some songs from the record that we have never played live before!" Tetrarch Tour Dates:

5/19 - Tucson, AZ - The Loudhouse

5/21 - Albuquerque. NM - The Launchpad

5/22 - San Antonio, TX - The Guillotine

5/23 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar

5/24 - Lafayette, LA - The District

5/25 - Dallas, TX - The Dirty 30

5/26 - Denver, CO - Lions Lair

5/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock

5/30 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

5/31 - Portland, OR - TBA

6/1 - Cupertino, CA - Xbar

6/2 - Bakersfield, CA - Jerry's Pizza & Bar

