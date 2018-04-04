|
The Beatles Yellow Submarine Returning To Theaters This Summer
The Beatles will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic animated feature film "Yellow Submarine" by releasing a digitally restored version of the movie to theaters this summer. The film has been hand restored in 4K digital resolution, according to reports with the soundtrack being remixed in 5.1 surround by Peter Cobbin at the Abbey Road Studios. The anniversary restoration will be hitting theaters on July 8th with the list to cinemas still to be announced. In the meantime, a trailer for the feature has been released .Check it out here.
