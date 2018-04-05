The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show

The band will be reuniting on stage at the Beachland Ballroom in their hometown, Cleveland, Ohio on November 3rd. We were sent the following details about the new album.

This Omnivore release documents the sessions the band recorded in February 1969 at the legendary Cleveland Recording Company. Artifact: The Unreleased Album was engineered by Ken Hamann, who also engineered and produced many nationally charting hits of the era at that famed studio including the Outsiders' "Time Won't Let Me," the Human Beinz' "Nobody But Me," the Lemon Pipers' "Green Tambourine," the James Gang album Thirds, and seven albums featuring many hits by multiplatinum-selling artist Grand Funk Railroad.

Artifact: The Unreleased Album was mixed in 2017 by Tommy Allen, who also mixed last year's Pop Art Live, the critically acclaimed Omnivore release from power pop icons Raspberries, which documented that band's historic 2004 inaugural reunion concert. Artifact: The Unreleased Album was produced by The Choir, Tommy Allen and Brad Rosenberger, and features liner notes by Eric Carmen and Al Kaston, plus an extensive Choir "family tree."

According to Carmen, from the album's liner notes: "I went to see The Choir when I was 16, and immediately wanted to join their band. They were a great group that had many lives and many members. This album was made by one of the last and final versions of the band. This recently discovered recording is sure to rekindle fond memories for the many fans of The Choir, including myself. Give it a spin, and enjoy a special piece of Cleveland rock history."

Tickets for the show are available here.