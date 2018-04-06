45 To Argos Release 'Dreamcatcher' Video

The new clip was filmed by Chase Krueger and was shot in the garage of the band's bassist Brandon Cromer, in Watervliet, MI over the course of about 7 hrs.

The band had this to say, "The song 'Dreamcatcher' came from some of our experiences and our loved ones' experiences in life. We believe it is never too late for someone to set out for a goal or status, especially if it is considered a dream by the individual in question." Watch the video here.