All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online

04-06-2018

.

(hennemusic) Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue and Scott Ian of Anthrax were among the artists featured at the "AC/DC Comedy & Rock Show: A Tribute To Bon Scott" on April 3 at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA, and video from the evening is streaming online.



Organized by rock and roll comedian Dean Delray - who hosts the "Let There Be Talk" podcast - the event opened with stand-up sets by Delray, Bill Burr, Marc Maron and Joey Diaz, before an all-star band performed AC/DC's classic 1978 album, "Powerage", in its entirety ahead of its 40th anniversary next month.



Led by Afghan Whigs frontman Greg Dulli, the lineup of guitarists Ian and Maron with Burr on drums, roared through Scott's fifth record with AC/DC as guests popped in and out of the set, including appearances by Velvet Revolver's Dave Kushner, Steve Gorman of The Black Crowes, Rudy Sarzo, Josh Zee and Eagles Of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, among others.



Following "Powerage", the band ripped through more ACD/DC classics and Sixx joined in for a run through Motley Crue's "Live Wire" ahead of the finale of "Night Prowler" from 1979's "Highway To Hell."



"Right hand. Riffs. Tone," posted Ian after the show. "Thanks @deandelray for letting me Malcolm-out for two days. Everyone nailed it."



Scott passed away after a night of heavy drinking in London in early 1980 at the age of 33; AC/DC brought in former Geordie singer Brian Johnson to handle lead vocals and the group issued the best-selling hard rock album of all time, "Back In Black", just five months later. Watch videos from the tribute show here.