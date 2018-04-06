Heart's Ann Wilson Recording First Solo TV Special

The special will be filmed during Ann's concert at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL on April 11th. Details such as an air date for the special are still to be announced.

It will be broadcast in connection with the release of her new album "Immortal" which will be hitting stores this summer and will include Wilson take on some her favorite songs from artists that have been lost such as Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me," Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black," and The Eagles' "Life in the Fast Lane" in honor of Glenn Frey.

Ann has also announced that she will be hitting the road with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers for the Stars Align Tour this summer. See the dates below:

Stars Align Tour Dates:

7/18 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/20 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

7/22 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

7/24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

7/25 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/28 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/29 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/3 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/4 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8/7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheatre

8/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/17 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

8/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

8/25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre