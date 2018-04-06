Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour

The 3-week, 11-date tour is scheduled to kick off in Luxembourg on November 12 and will hit nine countries by the time it wraps up in Oslo, Norway on November 29.

Tickets for the trek will go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10am CET. "As You Were" topped the UK album charts upon its release last fall and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. See the dates and more here.