Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video
Stone Sour surprised fans on Thursday (April 5th) with the release of a brand new video for their track "St. Marie," which comes from their latest studio album "Hydrograd". The band recruited Mark Klasfeld to direct the new visual which comes as the band prepare to launch a North American tour on May 1st in Atlanta that will feature support from The Bronx, Palaye Royale and 68 on select dates. The Corey Taylor fronted group will be playing a number of high profile music festivals this spring including Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock, Carolina Rebellion, Lunatic Luau and Rock On The Range. Watch the new video here.
